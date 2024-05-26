Getaway Bronco at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan's Island

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites you to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Weekend at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island Sunday, May 26th with a live show from Getaway Bronco from 8-11pm.

Getaway Bronco is a 90’s Rock cover band based out of Charleston, SC playing everything from nostalgic sing alongs to high energy head bangers.

For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow us on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.

Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island

2205 Middle Street,

Sullivan's Island, SC 29482