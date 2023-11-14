Wednesday, November 22 | 4:30 - 8:00 PM

Kick off the start of the resort's most popular holiday at the Harvest Hangout at the Indigo Rooftop located within the Sweetgrass Inn! To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the harvest hangout will offer a Lowcountry buffet, bingo, and Thanksgiving movie feature, plus more fun for the whole family on the rooftop terrace. Available to book here.