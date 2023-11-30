Holiday Cocktail Bar at The Den

Dates:

November 30th – January 6th

Location:

The Den at Frannie and The Fox

181 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Description:

Sip on holiday cocktails in yuletide bliss at The Den during this festive season. Lead Bartender, Amanda Phelps has tapped into her holiday recipe book to present a cocktail menu that can even turn Scrooge into a cheerful believer.

Don't forget to bring your camera the illuminated decor in The Den is picture perfect!

Reservations are not required for The Den!

Sunday and Monday | Closed

Tuesday -Thursday | 5 pm – 11 pm

Friday and Saturday | 5 pm – 12 am

Happy Hour: Tuesday – Saturday | 5 pm – 6 pm

Teeny ‘Tini Tuesdays | $5 Mini Martinis