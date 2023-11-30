Holiday Cocktail Bar at The Den

Hotel Emeline 181 Church Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

Holiday Cocktail Bar at The Den

November 30th – January 6th

The Den at Frannie and The Fox

181 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Sip on holiday cocktails in yuletide bliss at The Den during this festive season. Lead Bartender, Amanda Phelps has tapped into her holiday recipe book to present a cocktail menu that can even turn Scrooge into a cheerful believer.

Don't forget to bring your camera the illuminated decor in The Den is picture perfect!

Reservations are not required for The Den!

Sunday and Monday | Closed

Tuesday -Thursday | 5 pm – 11 pm

Friday and Saturday | 5 pm – 12 am

Happy Hour: Tuesday – Saturday | 5 pm – 6 pm

Teeny ‘Tini Tuesdays | $5 Mini Martinis

