soccer christmas camp - 4

Searching for something for the kids to do over the Winter Holiday Break? If they are kids ages 8-12 who love to play soccer or want to learn, they will want to sign-up for this DISA camp offered December 27-29 at Daniel Island School Gymnasium. Hosted by Coach Patrick Khouri, participants will be able to improve their technical and tactical abilities, as well as enhance their teamwork and social skills in a fun and safe environment. The camp is $150 per camper. Space is limited. To register or to learn more, visit https://linktr.ee/ islandsoccerclinic.

WHO: Daniel Island Soccer Academy and Coach Patrick Khouri

WHAT: 2023 Holiday Soccer Camp

Kids 8-12

WHEN: December 27-29

WHERE: Daniel Island School Gymnasium

HOW: $150 per camper

Register and learn more at https://linktr.ee/ islandsoccerclinic

More About Coach Patrick Khouri

Daniel Island Soccer Academy Team Coach Patrick Khouri is a DISA standout, homegrown inaugural club player. Khouri led Bishop England to the state championship as a leading freshman in 2010 and went on to become a Professional European Player for Enerby in Sweden; Eskilstuna in Sweden, and GBK in Kokkola, Finland. He was a Jamaica U20 and U23 FIFA Olympic Qualifying tournament player and a U.S. Men’s National Team Player for u14, u15 and u16.

About Daniel Island Soccer Academy (DISA)

The Daniel Island Soccer Academy teaches soccer to players ready to take their skills to the next level. The Daniel Island Soccer Academy’s u8-u12 Program is designed to support and guide players who wish to make the transition from recreational to competitive soccer. Players within the teams may be rotated and exchanged from team to team throughout the season.