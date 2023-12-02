The tenth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Johns Island County Park (2662 Mullet Hall Road) from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be around 60 vendors, just in time to get holiday shopping done from local businesses in support of your local economy. In addition, guests can enjoy a Kiddie train ride, Horse Rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus visits, local food trucks, warm drinks, seasonal-themed games, bounce houses, beer, cocktails, wine and local musicians, The Revelators (10:30 am to 2:30 pm).

Admission is free to event and there is plenty of free parking on site, but the Charleston County Park charges a $2 per person fee to get into park. Gold Pass Holders and children under 2 are free.

Donations for the silent auction are still being accepted - visit www.seaislandschamber.org/ holiday-bazaar for details or email karen@seaislandschamber.org.

To find out more about the Homegrown Holiday Bazaar, visit www.seaislandschamber.org/ holiday-bazaar