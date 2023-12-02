Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
to
Johns Island County Park 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
The tenth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Johns Island County Park (2662 Mullet Hall Road) from 10 am to 3 pm.
There will be around 60 vendors, just in time to get holiday shopping done from local businesses in support of your local economy. In addition, guests can enjoy a Kiddie train ride, Horse Rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus visits, local food trucks, warm drinks, seasonal-themed games, bounce houses, beer, cocktails, wine and local musicians, The Revelators (10:30 am to 2:30 pm).
Admission is free to event and there is plenty of free parking on site, but the Charleston County Park charges a $2 per person fee to get into park. Gold Pass Holders and children under 2 are free.
Donations for the silent auction are still being accepted - visit www.seaislandschamber.org/
To find out more about the Homegrown Holiday Bazaar, visit www.seaislandschamber.org/