Join us for a festive celebration at our

HORT for the Holidays Event

Saturday, December 2

9a-12p

HORT Office

Deck your halls and join us at the HORT for the HOLIDAYS! From vibrant greens, to charming colorful christmas plants and whimsical wreaths there is sure to be something for your holiday game. We have curated a merry collection of plant companions and gardening delights, making it the perfect opportunity to spruce up your space or find the ideal green gift for your loved ones. Swing by and let the joy of horticulture infuse your holidays with the magic of nature. 'Tis the season to be green!

If you missed ordering your holiday greens online, we will have a variety onhand, along with other gardening items and goodies!