HORT for the Holidays Event

to

Charleston Horticultural Society 46 Windermere Boulevard, Charleston, South Carolina 29407

Join us for a festive celebration at our

HORT for the Holidays Event

Saturday, December 2

9a-12p

HORT Office

Deck your halls and join us at the HORT for the HOLIDAYS! From vibrant greens, to charming colorful christmas plants and whimsical wreaths there is sure to be something for your holiday game. We have curated a merry collection of plant companions and gardening delights, making it the perfect opportunity to spruce up your space or find the ideal green gift for your loved ones. Swing by and let the joy of horticulture infuse your holidays with the magic of nature. 'Tis the season to be green!

If you missed ordering your holiday greens online, we will have a variety onhand, along with other gardening items and goodies!

Info

Charleston Horticultural Society 46 Windermere Boulevard, Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Entertainment, Lifestyle
to
Google Calendar - HORT for the Holidays Event - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - HORT for the Holidays Event - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - HORT for the Holidays Event - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - HORT for the Holidays Event - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 ical