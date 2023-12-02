HORT for the Holidays Event
Charleston Horticultural Society 46 Windermere Boulevard, Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Join us for a festive celebration at our
HORT for the Holidays Event
Saturday, December 2
9a-12p
HORT Office
Deck your halls and join us at the HORT for the HOLIDAYS! From vibrant greens, to charming colorful christmas plants and whimsical wreaths there is sure to be something for your holiday game. We have curated a merry collection of plant companions and gardening delights, making it the perfect opportunity to spruce up your space or find the ideal green gift for your loved ones. Swing by and let the joy of horticulture infuse your holidays with the magic of nature. 'Tis the season to be green!
If you missed ordering your holiday greens online, we will have a variety onhand, along with other gardening items and goodies!