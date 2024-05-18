Islander 71 2nd Anniversary Party

× Expand Islander 71 Come Celebrate Islander 71’s 2nd Anniversary all day long with us! Get ready to enjoy live music, good food and even better company!

Come Celebrate Islander 71’s 2nd Anniversary all day long with us! We will have Live Music All Day, Local Vendors, and Raise Money for our local Charleston Waterkeepers Foundation. DJ Trey J Spins a 70s Hit Set 12-4pm The Secret Ingredients take stage 5-8pm with all your Groovy Feel Good Favorites!

Thank you to our staff and guests that continue to show love and support this amazing place on the intracoastal waterway!