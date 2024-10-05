× Expand IOPrun IOP Run Logo 2024 (3840 x 3840 px) - 1 Run with us! IOPrun.com

Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child, Oct. 5, 2024.

5K, 10K, get up, get running, give back.

Join our fight against abuse in the Lowcountry. The Isle of Palms Connector Run will be a challenging road race across the IOP Connector. Starting at 8 AM on the Isle of Palms, crossing into Mount Pleasant and returning to IOP, 10K and 5K runners, walkers and teams of all experience levels and ages will be rewarded with beautiful vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, local creeks, marsh views and waterfowl. The post-race festival for the family will feature live music, free beer (21+), kids area, cash prizes, awards ceremony and vendor exhibits.

All funds raised go directly to local organizations for the prevention of child abuse and healing those affected by it. Over the past three decades @ioprun has given back over $1,000,000 to local nonprofits. $98,000 was awarded in 2023 to the following beneficiaries: HALOS, My Sister’s House, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Florence Crittenton Programs, Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, Darkness to Light, CAPA Child Abuse Prevention Center, Carolina Youth Development Center, Windwood Family Services, Doors to Freedom, and I GOT LEGS.

Presented by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, The City of Isle of Palms, and the Town of Mount Pleasant. Let’s get up, get running and keep giving back. IOPrun.com