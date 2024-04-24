Karaoke with Jerrah at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island

× Expand Mex 1 Sullivans Island 2235734_KaraokewithJerrahApril24_SocialMedia_031524 Karaoke with Jerrah is back at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island on April 24th at 7:30pm!

🎤🌟 Mark your calendars! Karaoke with Jerrah is back at Mex 1 Sullivan's Island on April 24th at 7:30pm. You won't want to miss an unforgettable Karaoke night hosted by our favorite, Jerrah, in collaboration with More than Music. Bring your friends, pick your favorite songs, and let your inner superstar shine. Don’t miss out on this night of fun, music, and great vibes! #KaraokeNight #Mex1SullivansIsland #SingWithJerrah 🎵🌮