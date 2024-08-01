Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
to
Credit One Stadium 7596, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29492
×
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour - Performing her #1s live – including the groundbreaking smash “You Say” and recent single “Thank God I Do” – alongside debut renditions of tracks off her complete self-titled album, Lauren Daigle. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Info
Chris Smith
Credit One Stadium 7596, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29492
Entertainment