Lights and Latkes with Young Jewish Charleston

Tides Folly Beach 1 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina 29439

Join Young Jewish Charleston for an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration at our 3rd annual "Lights and Latkes," a spectacular Hanukkah party specially crafted for Jewish friends in their 20s and 30s. Set against the relaxing backdrop of The Tides on Folly Beach, this event promises a fun and lively atmosphere to usher in the Festival of Lights

  • When? December 9, 7-10 pm 
  • Where? The Tides on Folly Beach 
  • Dress code? Dress to impress in your fanciest threads or showcase your festive spirit with Hanukkah-themed attire at "Lights and Latkes" – where chic meets celebration.
  • What to expect:  Dance the night away to eclectic tunes that'll make you plotz!  Experience Hanukkah traditions: Menorah lighting, latkes crispier than a Yiddishe grandma's advice, and sufganiyot sweeter than bubbie's love.  Fancy festivities with drinks that are a mitzvah for your taste buds.

*All food will be kosher-style. Should you require a higher level of kashrut, please contact us at ErinB@jewishcharleston.org. 

Tides Folly Beach 1 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina 29439
