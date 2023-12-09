Lights and Latkes with Young Jewish Charleston

Join Young Jewish Charleston for an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration at our 3rd annual "Lights and Latkes," a spectacular Hanukkah party specially crafted for Jewish friends in their 20s and 30s. Set against the relaxing backdrop of The Tides on Folly Beach, this event promises a fun and lively atmosphere to usher in the Festival of Lights

When? December 9, 7-10 pm

December 9, 7-10 pm Where? The Tides on Folly Beach

The Tides on Folly Beach Dress code? Dress to impress in your fanciest threads or showcase your festive spirit with Hanukkah-themed attire at "Lights and Latkes" – where chic meets celebration.

Dress to impress in your fanciest threads or showcase your festive spirit with Hanukkah-themed attire at "Lights and Latkes" – where chic meets celebration. What to expect: Dance the night away to eclectic tunes that'll make you plotz! Experience Hanukkah traditions: Menorah lighting, latkes crispier than a Yiddishe grandma's advice, and sufganiyot sweeter than bubbie's love. Fancy festivities with drinks that are a mitzvah for your taste buds.

*All food will be kosher-style. Should you require a higher level of kashrut, please contact us at ErinB@jewishcharleston.org.