× Expand LOWVELO LOWVELO riders who choose the 23-, 50- or 80-mile routes will start at Brittlebank Park downtown and go up and over the Ravenel Bridge, finishing near Isle of Palms County Park.

LOWVELO rallies everyone together for one great cause — raising money for innovative and lifesaving cancer research at the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston.

LOWVELO offers participants a choice of five cycling routes to experience beautiful Lowcountry landscapes. We also have a stationary ride and the virtual LOWVELO Home Team option for those who can’t join us in person or who prefer to cycle, walk, or run on their own.

We’ll give you inspiration along the way to train and create a healthier lifestyle — yet another way to fulfill our mission of cancer prevention and awareness. Want to participate in LOWVELO but not as a rider? Become a LOWVELO volunteer!