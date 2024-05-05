Mex 1 West Ashley Cinco De Mayo block party

to

Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407

🌮🎉 Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in West Ashley is throwing their annual Cinco De Mayo block party on Sunday, May 5th! The party starts at 4 pm with live music from the Dubplates and the Midnight City Band. With multiple outdoor bars, food tents, local vendors and live music, this will not be a night that you want to miss! Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, April 3rd. Join us for Chucktown's largest Cinco De Mayo bash!

Info

Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407
Entertainment, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Mex 1 West Ashley Cinco De Mayo block party - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mex 1 West Ashley Cinco De Mayo block party - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mex 1 West Ashley Cinco De Mayo block party - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mex 1 West Ashley Cinco De Mayo block party - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 ical