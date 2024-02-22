National Margarita Weekend with Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina National Margarita Weekend

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites Lowcountry margarita lovers to celebrate National Margarita Weekend at all Mex 1 locations Thursday, February 22nd through Saturday, February 24th. National Margarita day is officially Thursday, November 22nd but Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is celebrating all weekend long with ½ price pitchers of Mex 1 and Infused Margaritas.

The house made Mex 1 Margaritas are made using 100% Agave Tequila and fresh juices. They are also doing specials around their customer favorite infused margaritas like the pineapple margarita, jalapeno margarita and pineapple habanero margarita. These infused margs use 100% Agave Tequila and fresh fruit to create a flavorful marg. Mex 1 will be offering ½ price pitchers of their house Mex 1 margarita and their infused margaritas all weekend long.

Gather your friends, mark your calendars, and get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate National Margarita Weekend at Mex 1!