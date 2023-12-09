North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS!

North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418

A Celebration of Wonder

with the North Charleston POPS!

Saturday, December 9, 7:30 PM

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Orchestra, choir, dancers, actors, and soloists all join together to present a celebration of Holiday wonder, featuring music from The NutcrackerIt’s a Wonderful LifeFrozenChanukah Overture, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Polar ExpressHome Alone and John Rutter.

Info

North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418
Google Calendar - North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS! - 2023-12-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS! - 2023-12-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS! - 2023-12-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS! - 2023-12-09 19:30:00 ical