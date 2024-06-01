Piccolo Spoleto: Distances

Circular Church 150 Meeting St. , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401

Distances: Chamber Music Concert featuring Caroline Leigh Halleck and Greg Hankins. A bold duo of classical saxophone and piano blurs the boundaries between musical styles and genres with unique self-made arrangements, works influenced by folk music from around the Mediterranean, as well as standards of the classical saxophone repertoire. Works by John Anthony Lennon, Fazil Say, Shai Maestro, Daniele di Bonaventora, Laura Mvula/Will Healy, & Kishi Bashi.

Tickets: $25

Circular Church, 150 Meeting St. Charleston, SC 29401

