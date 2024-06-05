Piccolo Spoleto: The Peacock & the Snake
Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St., Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The Peacock & the Snake: Collaborative performance between music and visual art with Italian artist, Alessandro Roma and American musician, Caroline Leigh Halleck (saxophone and electronics).
Redux Contemporary Art Center, June 5th & June 6th
Tickets: $30
Doors open at 6pm
Concert at 6:30 pm
