Piccolo Spoleto: The Peacock & the Snake

to

Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St., Charleston, South Carolina 29403

The Peacock & the Snake: Collaborative performance between music and visual art with Italian artist, Alessandro Roma and American musician, Caroline Leigh Halleck (saxophone and electronics).

Redux Contemporary Art Center, June 5th & June 6th

Tickets: $30

Doors open at 6pm

Concert at 6:30 pm

Info

Entertainment
to
