The Poised + Proper Free Mama Fashion Show

South Carolina Society Hall 72 Meeting Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401

Soar In Style Wardrobe Studio, a leading personal styling service in Goose Creek, South Carolina, is thrilled to host The Poised + Proper Free Mama Fashion Show. This event celebrates moms and empowers them to embrace their personal style with confidence.

The Details:

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Location: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Tickets: General Admission and VIP available at https://www.gosoarinstyle.com

Vendors: Limited spots available. Sign up on the website.

What to Expect:

Runway Presentation: See the latest spring and summer styles for moms curated by local boutiques, fashion designers, and popular brands like Francesca's, Dillards, and Anthropologie.

Pre-Show Party: Enjoy an afternoon of socializing with other fashion-loving moms (and dads!) while sipping and shopping with local vendors.

Meet the Makers: Connect with local designers and boutique owners, and enter exciting raffles and giveaways.

