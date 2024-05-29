PS24 Distances: Chamber Music Concert

A bold duo of classical saxophone and piano blurs the boundaries between musical styles and genres with unique self-made arrangements, works influenced by folk music from around the Mediterranean, as well as standards of the classical saxophone repertoire. Works by John Anthony Lennon, Fazil Say, Shai Maestro, Daniele di Bonaventora, Laura Mvula/Will Healy, & Kishi Bashi.

Caroline Leigh Halleck, saxophone

Greg Hankins, piano