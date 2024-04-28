Sentimental Journey, 20th Anniversary Concert by Singers of Summerville

× Expand Singers of Summerville Sentimental Journey, our 20th Anniversary concert!

Our 20th anniversary concert, entitled “Sentimental Journey” will be presented Sunday April 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, SC. Former directors Paul Fletcher (founder), Dr. Valerie Bullock and David Richardson will be sharing the podium with our new Artistic Director, Ryan Pagels, as they guide us through this "Sentimental Journey" of the past twenty years of Singers of Summerville performances. A reception and silent auction will immediately follow at the Timrod Library across the street. You don't want to miss this historic event!