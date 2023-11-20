Sippin’ Santa at Laughing Gull Restaurant & Bar
to
Isle of Palms Bike Rental Shop 1204 Palm Blvd Suite Z, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Wild Dunes Resort
Sippin' Santa at Laughing Gull at Wild Dunes Resort
Jingle all the way to Laughing Gull as it transforms into Beachbum Berry’s Sippin’ Santa Tiki Bar, an island-inspired holiday wonderland featuring over-the-top decor and a festive tiki-themed experience featuring the iconic cocktail menu offering an array of new clever cocktails served in the signature kitschy glassware. Sip on the classic favorites, plus new cocktails this year, including Island of Merry Spritzmas, HO HO HO Hot Buttered Rum, North Pole Bow, plus more! Open to the public.