Thursday, November 23 | Parade starts at 10:30 AM

Start your Turkey Day off on a high note and join in on the Wild Dunes Golf Cart Parade! Participants are invited to decorate their personal golf carts or rent a cart through the resort and parade around the resort core while members of the community and resort gather to see the amazing floats that have been assembled. To book a golf cart or learn more, visit: Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade.