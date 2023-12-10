The Gatsby Gala

The honor would be entirely ours, if you could attend our intimate party.

Take a journey with us back in time, when things were more simple, more elegant, more sophisticated. Live music, DJ, performers, tons of photo ops, endless cocktails, and you, will make this a night to remember for years to come. Join us at Charleston's Festival Hall for a spectacle that would make even ole' Jay Gatsby envious.

Guests are encouraged to adorn themselves in their finest Gatsby/1920s-esque attire, or at the very least their contemporary formal wear.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Going Places.

General Admission tickets are ALL INCLUSIVE with open bar, live music from Greg Keys and Co, and DJ DollaMenu, several live performers, photo ops everywhere, , light hors d'oeuvres and so much more!

VIP tickets include everything GA has access to PLUS;

Hour early access to the gala

Express check-in with a separate line for little to no wait for entry if you show up after the first hour

Access to our private VIP sections with premium food, lounges, private bars with upgraded mixers including Red Bull

Exclusive photo ops

New this year, additional VIP area outside

VIP only 360 video booth

Separate bathrooms for VIP guests

Several photographers and videographers will also be on hand to capture the memories.

This event has sold out every year, often weeks in advance so don't wait to get your tickets to a night no one will soon forget!

Sponsors:

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Southern Eagle Distributors

Red Bull

more to come!!!

Follow Blue Steel Productions on Facebook and Instagram for important updates and announcements!

Make plans to join us on February 10th for a night that no one will soon forget. This will most certainly be one of Charleston's can't miss events of the year!! Avoid the FOMO and get your tickets now before it's too late. Space is limited and this event WILL SELL OUT, Old Sport!!

**This NOT an Festival Hall hosted event. Out of respect for our partners at Festival Hall, please direct all inquiries to events@bluesteelproductionsllc.com**