Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia

to

Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407

Grab your ugliest sweater and your smarty pants! 🤓🎅

Join our Ugly Sweater Trivia Night on Dec 12th at West Ashley & Dec 21st at Mount Pleasant. Tacky sweaters, great laughs, and festive trivia await!

#UglySweaterShowdown #Mex1Trivia

Info

Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
to
Google Calendar - Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia - 2023-12-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia - 2023-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia - 2023-12-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia - 2023-12-12 19:00:00 ical