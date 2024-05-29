Young Adult COOKOUT

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

You're invited to come ring in the summer with us on Sullivan's Island! We'll be firing up the grill, while enjoying some yard games and good times! Bring your friends, your appetites, and your favorite outdoor blanket or chair!

