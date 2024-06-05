Young Adults' Hangout

to

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

You're invited to come hang out with us this summer on Sullivan's Island! We'll be enjoying some food, yard games and good times! Bring your friends, your appetites, and your favorite outdoor blanket or chair!

​Free Event - All young adults are welcome!​

Info

Purple Circles Advertising Presentation - SIBC
Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
843-252-6200
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-05 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-12 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-19 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-06-26 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-07-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-07-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-07-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Young Adults' Hangout - 2024-07-03 19:00:00 ical