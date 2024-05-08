Real Estate Listing of the Month: 38 Hasell Street

Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is thrilled to present our listing of the month, 38 Hasell Street, an extraordinary property that encapsulates the essence of luxury living in Charleston. Nestled within the historic charm of downtown and surrounded by the breathtaking coastal beauty of the Lowcountry, this residence exemplifies elegance, comfort, and unparalleled craftsmanship. From meticulously curated interiors to sweeping views of the Charleston skyline, every detail of this home exudes sophistication and timeless allure. Join us as we invite you to explore this exceptional opportunity and envision the unparalleled lifestyle awaiting you in one of Charleston's most coveted neighborhoods.

Welcome to 38 Hasell, a classically elegant, astonishingly grand solid brick estate offering 14 foot ceilings, intricate historic mouldings, period fireplace hearths, and over 1800 square feet of outdoor space on covered patios and wide porticoes.

This property brings the outside in with formal living spaces opening to porches, amazing views of the gardens and incredible light in every season. Built in 1838 in a classic side hall single style, 38 Hasell is truly the Jewel of Ansonborough.

The main living level provides a formal living room, formal dining room, informal dining, and an incredible spacious eat in kitchen with informal den/sitting area. Also on the main level is a nice private bedroom suite with full bath, perfect for one level living or a mother-in-law suite due to the separate exterior entrance.

Upstairs two front bedrooms and two bathrooms offer great closets and ample guest space and privacy. The comfortable office opens to the piazza with incredible views of the expansive gardens. A master wing completes this level, with a large dressing room, laundry, spacious bedroom with walk in closet and comfortable bath.

Downstairs provides an entirely private apartment, perfect for live in help or as a rental for income. A private entrance and two bedrooms, an office and full kitchen make up this cozy retreat. Outside the gardens are sure to delight, laid out with sun dappled garden rooms and ample space for a magnificent pool or water feature.

This exceptional home has not been to market in over 30 years. It has been lovingly restored by a local family, has hosted countless intimate dinner parties and comfortable summer soirees, and is certain to delight its new owners with the grand Charleston Lifestyle it can provide.

Key Features

6 Beds

6 Baths

6,511 sqft

Residential

Built in 1838

Meet Your Realtor, Middleton Rutledge

Middleton is an eleventh-generation Charlestonian, who has traveled far and wide, yet never strayed far from the region he loves. After growing up in downtown Charleston, he graduated from Woodberry Forest School in Virginia in 1989 and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the College of Charleston in 1994.

Middleton founded an action sportswear company right out of college and ran his own business for five years. This apparel business took him around the globe – throughout the US, China, Europe, and South America and it allowed him to gain valuable business experience.

Mid decided to make a career change in 2001 and began selling real estate in downtown Charleston with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. He joined Kiawah Island Real Estate from 2005 to 2009, selling luxury resort property on Kiawah, before returning to Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty in 2009. Mid specializes in downtown Charleston historical properties and luxury coastal properties on Sullivans Island, Isle of Palms, and Kiawah Island.

He is intimately familiar with every block on the Charleston peninsula as well as every barrier island from Myrtle Beach to Beaufort. He is also very knowledgeable about all aspects of living in Charleston and is well-connected with the local community. Mid was the top-producing sales agent in the company for five out of the last eight years. He closed over $100 million in sales volume in 2017 and 2018 combined.

On a personal note, Mid is married with two kids and has a cat named Mocha and a dog named Rio. He and his wife reside in Harleston Village in Charleston. While not working, Mid is an avid outdoorsman and spends much of his free time offshore fishing, surfing, and playing golf with his family here in the Lowcountry. Passionate about his community, he devotes time to many charitable organizations in Charleston, including The Society of the Cincinnati, The South Carolina Society, The Preservation Society of Charleston, and the Nature Conservancy. If you are looking for an honest and experienced, local Charleston REALTOR who can guide you through the buying and selling process in this unique market, Middleton will serve you well.

