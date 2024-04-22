Cambio Roasters’ Founders Join Isle of Palms Beach Cleanup For Earth Day

Ann Hutson and Kevin Hartley, Cambio Roasters Founders, will join the local community in a beach cleanup effort hosted by the Isle of Palms (IOP) Cleanup Crew to promote environmental stewardship and combat plastic pollution. The cleanup will take place on April 22nd.

The cleanup coincides with Earth Day 2024, following the theme " Planet vs. Plastics, ” which aims to address the urgent need to protect the planet from plastic waste.

The Earth Day Beach Cleanup is a crucial initiative to raise awareness about the impact of pollution on coastal ecosystems. Cambio Roasters' participation underscores its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By working with the IOP Cleanup Crew, Cambio Roasters aims to make a tangible difference in preserving the natural beauty of the area and promoting a cleaner, greener future for all.