Chanukah in the Square returns for 16th Anniversary in Marion Square

The 16th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza is returning to Marion Square on Sunday, December 10th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. This highly anticipated event is the largest annual Jewish event in South Carolina and is sponsored by the Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life, the City of Charleston, and the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program.

From the Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life, Rabbi Yossi Refson and his wife, Sarah, play a key role in the organization of this celebration. “Over 2000 people come from all over the community to celebrate this event, whether Jewish or non-Jewish,” said Refson emphasizing that anyone from all backgrounds is welcome to join in on the festivities.

This free event will feature live music, hot food, arts and crafts, and more. “There's something for everyone including activities for children,” mentioned Refson, adding, “It's a fun afternoon for the entire family.”

Some of the expected treats and provisions include:

Hot Latkes

Donuts

Hot Pretzels

Hotdogs

Burgers

Kettle Corn

Chicken Soup

Soft drinks

The event description from the official Chanukah in the Square facebook page reassures that “there will be no shortage of treats for everyone.”

Towards the end of this celebration, there will be a menorah lighting ceremony with state and local dignitaries sharing a few words. Refson shared that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Senator Tim Scott have confirmed attendance.

This year’s event is particularly meaningful in the midst of all the conflict in Israel. “The ability to celebrate Jewish heritage publicly while being surrounded by our Charleston neighbors and friends, is extremely important in these times,” said Refson.

“It's an opportunity for the Jewish community to feel embraced by our wonderful neighbors and city.”