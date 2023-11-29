Chanukah in the Square Scheduled for December 10th

The Charleston community is invited to join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 10th, from 4 pm to 6 pm, for the 16th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman J. and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Hosted in Marion Square in Downtown Charleston, this year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities.

The College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life have partnered with the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs and many other community organizations to host the largest annual Jewish event in the state of South Carolina. Chanukah in the Square is a wonderful, family-friendly way to come together as a community.

We will continue the tradition of lighting the menorah candles at sundown with beautiful historic Charleston as our backdrop. We look forward to returning to the traditional setting of Chanukah in the Square where we can celebrate the holiday as a close-knit community once again. As always, we will supply the hot food, the live music, and the festive atmosphere!

Chanukah in the Square is made possible thanks to Berlin’s Restaurant Supply. Family-friendly, Fun, and FREE!

You can learn more here.