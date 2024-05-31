Community Through a Clearer LENS

× Expand Nancy Lempesis Photography

On the picturesque Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island, a little boy with his father learns the essentials of boating safety, averting a potential disaster on the water. A short distance away, a girl's laughter fills the air as she pedals her bicycle for the first time, unsteady but triumphant. Elsewhere, a woman grappling with the financial strain of metastatic breast cancer finds unexpected relief, and a young pregnant mother, alongside her toddler, discovers sanctuary from the shadows of domestic abuse. These vignettes, each unique and deeply personal, converge on a singular source of hope and compassion: The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms.

Established in 2019 by Isle of Palms local George Reeth, The LENS Foundation Charleston emerged as a pivotal force, bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement through enriching programs, events, and direct support to those in challenging circumstances. George Reeth, reflecting on the foundation's origins, emphasized the communal respect for law enforcement's dedication, stating, “We felt it was important for the community to let the police officers know that we appreciate their sacrifices.”

In 2021, Ted Kinghorn, together with Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds, marked a milestone by launching the Isle of Palms branch of the foundation, thus broadening its sphere of influence. This expansion brought to life an array of initiatives ranging from education scholarships and internships to morale-boosting community programs and hardship assistance, all aimed at strengthening the bonds within the community and providing crucial support to both families and officers of the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD).

At the heart of LENS IOP is the fostering of a dynamic synergy between the police force and the community, nurturing a shared sense of unity and security. The foundation frequently collaborates with the IOP Recreation Department and IOP Exchange Club to organize a variety of events centered around safety and education. These include the Wild Child Triathlon and the Bicycle Rodeo, an annual spring event that imparts essential safety lessons and biking techniques to young cyclists. Additionally, through its water and boating safety programs, the foundation actively engages community members, enhancing the overall safety and cohesion of the island community.

Central to these endeavors is the annual LENS IOP fundraising banquet, a pivotal event that not only celebrates the community's spirit but also secures essential funding to nurture and broaden the foundation's impactful work.

The vitality and continuation of these events and programs hinge on the support and feedback from the Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island communities. Recognizing the profound interest these initiatives stirred among community members, Kinghorn and the LENS advisory board introduced the LENS Lieutenants program. This innovative platform enables young families and businesses on the islands to share their ideas and preferences for programs, directly influencing offerings like the Wild Child Triathlon and Fishing with Friends—events born from community suggestions.

Kinghorn acknowledges that the rapid success and implementation of these efforts owe much to the community's fundraising support, involving families and local businesses. He highlights the critical role of the "Fab Fifty" founders, advisory board, scholarship champions, and endowment participants, whose contributions have significantly shaped the foundation's distinct impact and enduring success.

IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett lauds the foundation as a vital support network, acknowledging the array of challenges faced by law enforcement and the difference made by LENS IOP's interventions. “It’s more than a foundation; it's a promise to our officers and community that we're not alone. LENS is that caveat for our neighborhood, our community, to say ‘hey, we realize you have a hard job, and we really want to be there for you to be that support mechanism. Whether that’s sending kids to college with a scholarship or helping first responders who might be in a situation where they’re struggling, to even recognizing employees for the great work they’re doing.”

The LENS Foundation's commitment to transparency and accountability shines brightly, ensuring donors that their contributions forge a tangible difference. With the introduction of the Education Scholarship Awards Program in 2021, LENS underscored the value of education, extending scholarships to law enforcement officers' children and spouses, thus easing financial burdens, and fostering academic aspirations.

IOPPD Captain Jeff Swain, touched by the foundation's generosity, remarks, "LENS has provided both of my children with generous college scholarships over the past several years, helping them ease part of the financial burden. The financial assistance allowed my children to focus more on their academics while worrying less about how it is paid for. These scholarships are just one of the many ways LENS continues to support the Isle of Palms Police Department family.”

Echoing this sentiment, Kami Meekins, a scholarship recipient, reflects, "Receiving a LENS Scholarship has been a humbling honor. Philippians 2:3-4 states; ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interest but each of you to the interest of the others.’ This verse is something the LENS Foundation has demonstrated to me by aiding me in the furthering of my education.”

The foundation's spectrum of support extends beyond educational aid, addressing immediate and critical needs through hardship requests. The real stories of individuals and families who have found solace and relief through LENS emphasize the profound impact of community generosity.

IOPPD Lieutenant Robert Forsythe marvels at the foundation's behind-the-scenes efforts, "Witnessing the extent of LENS's support has been amazing. Their dedication to going above and beyond for the community is truly inspiring."

Kinghorn, with heartfelt sincerity, thanks the community and donors, "Your acts of kindness, large and small, have created ripples of positive change. Your support not only aids those in immediate need but also builds a legacy of compassion and care."

Reflecting over the years, LENS's commitment to community support painted a canvas of profound impact across a spectrum of urgent needs, demonstrating the foundation's versatile and compassionate reach. Amidst these narratives of assistance, the story of an Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) family emerges, grieving the loss of a mother to illness, finding solace in LENS's financial support. This act of kindness was mirrored in the foundation's collaboration with a community fundraiser to aid Christina Summers, a long-time battler of cancer.

Summers, facing the escalating severity of stage 4 breast cancer, found a lifeline in LENS' generosity. "When the LENS foundation became aware of my need, they awarded a donation for me, which greatly reduced my level of stress from worrying about financial matters related to costly treatments," she expressed.

Further illustrating LENS's commitment to supporting the community's backbone, the foundation extended its helping hand to a police officer's family plunged into financial despair by lengthy hospitalizations of the officer's wife, who could not work due to dire medical conditions. LENS's timely support covered medical bills, associated expenses, and back-to-school necessities for their children, alleviating the family's burdens.

A critical moment came in September 2022, when the IOPPD encountered a domestic abuse case involving a visiting family. The need for immediate safe shelter for a pregnant young mother and her two-year-old was paramount. LENS responded swiftly, securing two nights at the Hampton Inn, ensuring the family's safety in a crucial time of need.

A poignant reminder of the depth of LENS's impact was the call from a family shattered by the loss of a young daughter in a tragic automobile accident. "We provided modest financial support for the grieving family," Kinghorn recalls, somberly. "Even during this grieving time, this mother took the time to write us a heartfelt thank you note, and this is why we do what we do."

Each of these stories, woven together, illustrates the vast scope of LENS's compassionate outreach, fundamentally changing lives through targeted support and embodying the spirit of community solidarity in the face of adversity. "Every thank you note, every heartfelt message we receive, reinforces why we do what we do. It's about making a difference, one life at a time,” Kinghorn states.

As the LENS Foundation IOP continues to grow, its invitation to the community to join in support, through donations or participation in their Endowment program, echoes the collective spirit of the islands. With a warm smile, Kinghorn shares his gratitude, “No amount of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Thank you for putting others -- most of the time, complete strangers -- first. Thank you for making a difference. Thank you for caring.”

For more information, head to: LENSIOP.ORG