Darling, STAY with me…at Wild Dunes!

The "pollening" is just about over, we’ve had our eclipse, the days are getting longer… what better way to celebrate than by taking a STAYcation, right here in the Lowcountry? Taking a staycation close to home offers numerous benefits and advantages that make it a compelling choice for those of us who desperately need a break without traveling far.

One of the primary reasons to opt for a staycation nearby is convenience. You don't have to deal with the hassle of long journeys, airport queues, or extensive travel planning. Simply pack a duffle bag, drive a short distance, and you're there. Ahhh, relaxation awaits! Staycations can be much more budget-friendly too and allow you to discover hidden gems, explore local landmarks, and appreciate the culture and history of your own region. By patronizing local hotels, restaurants, and attractions, you contribute directly to the prosperity of your community.

Located on the enchanting Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort is not just a place to visit; it's a sublime haven within reach. Its prime location offers the best of both worlds—secluded beachfront relaxation and easy access to the historic charm of downtown Charleston. This unique setting makes it the ideal staycation destination for locals craving a getaway without the hassle of traveling far.

What sets Wild Dunes apart is its comprehensive range of amenities. This cute little beach town resort appeals to all ages and has something fun and exciting around every corner. From top-tier golf courses designed by Tom Fazio to a renowned spa ranked among the best in North America, the resort caters to every taste and pocketbook. World-class tennis and pickleball facilities, along with a variety of dining options, ensure that guests can indulge in luxury without leaving town. There are heated pools and hot tubs, including a private (quiet) adult only pool, steps away from the accommodations and beach. The best thing – these amenities are open year-round!

I had not one, but two epic getaways at the resort and both were trips to remember! First up, a fantastic day in June with my husband spent pool-hopping between the Adults Only pool and Sweetgrass (my top pick for its lively vibes!), a sustainable cocktail to help our sea turtle pals, sandy beach bliss, shell hunting, wave surfing, and a relaxation session in the hot tub. It was like hitting the reset button, giving my brain a well-deserved breather! Round two was a winter wonderland sleepover in December, celebrating my daughter's 10th birthday with her BFF - a true girls' night out! Our room faced the pool and ocean, with a cozy balcony overlooking the resort. We were welcomed with wine, s'mores kit, and a sweet handwritten note. The hospitality was top-notch! Our adventure included pool swims, frolicking in the "snow," art gallery visits, candy shop delights, and a pajama pizza party! The resort glowed with holiday lights, pop-up fire pits, and a jolly Secret Santa Pop-Up Holiday bar by the pool! The next morning, we strolled down to the beach for some festive birthday snapshots. It was the ultimate celebration for my little lady hitting the big 1-0 and a staycation dream come true!

The resort's atmosphere is equally enticing, providing guests with a 'home away from home' experience through a diverse selection of vacation rentals—from cozy condos to expansive oceanfront homes. Despite its public accessibility, Wild Dunes often exudes a private, laid-back ambiance that locals appreciate for their staycation needs. The smell of coconut and sea breeze greets you as soon as you enter the resort, immediately putting you into vacation mode.

For those seeking a relaxing staycation, Wild Dunes Resort's Spa at Sweetgrass offers a sanctuary of serenity. Whether you're in dire need of a recharge or simply want to unwind by the sea, the spa's state-of-the-art facilities and personalized services ensure an unforgettable experience. The resort takes care of every detail to enhance guests' relaxation—from stress-free planning with a dedicated concierge team to exclusive access to private beaches for soaking up the sun and saltwater.

The resort's onsite activities reflect Charleston's rich heritage, with authentic events like oyster roasts and low-country boils that showcase the region's culinary delights. Experiential wellness programs for adults and kids further immerse guests in the low-country lifestyle, blending education with entertainment.

To sweeten the staycation experience, Wild Dunes Resort regularly introduces special packages and promotions tailored for locals. These offerings are designed to provide unbeatable value and ensure that every staycation becomes a cherished memory. So whether you need a day or a weekend away, Wild Dunes has all you need to break away from the everyday grind and not have to travel far to do it!