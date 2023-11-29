Fairy House Day at Palmetto Islands County Park Set for 1/20

Fairy House Day returns to Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, January 20th. Kids of all ages are invited to join Charleston County Parks for the tiniest building project ever.

Two time slots will be available for registration this year: from 9 am to 11 am and from 11 am to 1 pm. Space is limited so advance registration is required. On-site registration will not be available.

“Fairy houses” are made from non-living, natural items such as twigs and leaves, and the fairies and gnomes of Palmetto Islands County Park need help to build new abodes this winter. Fairy House Day celebrates fairies, gnomes, nature discovery, creative expression, and family fun.

Event highlights include the chance to build a fairy house, plus story time, games, a kids’ nature craft, and live music from The V-Tones. Children are encouraged to come dressed as a fairy or gnome for extra fun. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site. Face painting will also be available for an additional fee.

Registration is $7 per person and is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com; registration includes park admission fee. All family members must register in order to attend, and a chaperone is required to remain on site with children.

For more information on Fairy House Day or to register, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.