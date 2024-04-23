Islander 71 to Host "Charleston's Biggest Derby Party"

×
Islander 71 will host a Kentucky Derby Party on May 4th from 3 pm to 8 pm (The Big Race is at 6:27 pm).
Here’s what you can expect:
- Live Screening of the Kentucky Derby: Watch the action unfold on a big 14-ft. viewing screen
- Southern-Inspired Cuisine & Signature Cocktails: Enjoy a selection of Southern-inspired dishes and Derby Day favorites, including Mint juleps, Betty Jeans Famous Crab Cakes, Shrimp and Grits, Horseshoe Margaritas and more
- Best Dressed Contest: Dress to impress in your finest Derby attire for a chance to win prizes in the Best Dressed Contest. They will be giving out prizes for Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple
- Live Music with DJ Mike C
Click here for more information.