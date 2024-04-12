Isle of Palms Police Are Aware of “Senior Skip Day” Event for April 12th

Community members informed the Isle of Palms Police Department of a “senior skip day” advertised for April 12th, 2024. Since receiving this information, the IOPPD says they have been working with local and state partners to prepare for this event. Their preparations will include a multi-tiered approach, including extra personnel, additional equipment, and intelligence analysis.

“We want to thank the members of our community who reached out to our agency to give us this information," Chief Kevin Cornett of IOPPD said. “We always remind the public that if you see something, say something, which this is a perfect example of that working for this situation."