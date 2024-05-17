LENS Leadership Series to Host Barbara Melvin at Isle of Palms Exchange Club

Isle of Palms, South Carolina - The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host the third session of the highly anticipated LENS Leadership Series on June 11th, 2024, presenting an exclusive opportunity for individuals to delve into the art of leadership. This enlightening event, slated to commence at 6 PM, promises an evening of rich discourse and invaluable insights at 201 Palm Boulevard.

The spotlight of the evening will shine on Barbara Melvin, a remarkable figure in the maritime industry, renowned for her groundbreaking achievements and visionary leadership. Barbara's illustrious career at SC Ports has been marked by numerous milestones, including her historic appointment as the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. container port. With a remarkable trajectory spanning from government relations to Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and Chief Executive Officer in 2022, Barbara has played an instrumental role in steering SC Ports to unprecedented success.

As the driving force behind initiatives such as the deepening of Charleston Harbor to a record-breaking 52 feet, Barbara has earned widespread recognition for her contributions to the maritime sector. Honors bestowed upon her include the prestigious 2023 Leading Woman award by SC Women in Leadership and the esteemed Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Award.

The initial two sessions of the series surpassed all expectations. In January, LENS was thrilled to host Tommy Hartnett, former South Carolina House of Representatives member for District 1, who shared invaluable insights and anecdotes from his tenure representing South Carolina's First Congressional District. Another compelling session in April featured Prioleau Alexander, Marine veteran, adventurer, and thought-provoking author, igniting an enlightening discussion with candid insights and tales from his unconventional journey.

And now, attendees of the LENS Leadership Series can anticipate an engaging dialogue with Barbara, who will impart invaluable wisdom gleaned from her illustrious career. From navigating complex challenges to fostering innovation and driving organizational growth, Barbara's insights promise to inspire and empower aspiring leaders.

For further information and inquiries, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the LENS Leadership Series website at https://www.lensiop.org/programs or reach out via email at kinghorn.ted@gmail.com.