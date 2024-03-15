Islander 71 Announces March Madness Bracket Challenge and Raffle

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar is gearing up for their March Madness event featuring exciting prizes, a bracket challenge, and game day specials. See the details below!

Bracket Challenge

Islander 71 invites locals to sign up for the Islander 71 CBS bracket for a chance to win a $500 gift card as the grand prize.

1st Place = $500 Gift Card

2nd Place = $250 Gift Card

3rd Place = Hoodie & Hat

The last day to join the challenge is March 20th. Sign up using the link here.

In-Store Raffle for Exciting Prizes

Islander 71 offers the chance to win prizes through an in-store raffle during the games. Each round brings new opportunities to win and the prizes get bigger as the games go on. Participants must be present at Islander 71 to enter to win prizes.

To enter the raffle, customers simply need to fill out a raffle card and drop it into one of the raffle boxes at any of the three bars - winners will be notified via email every Monday (Only one entry per customer allowed).

Islander 71 will be open for lunch and dinner on game days.