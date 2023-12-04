MyLo’s Favorite Things – 20 Gifts for the Holidays

We've compiled a list of local gift ideas to spread some holiday cheer while also supporting the community!
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Tickets to the 19th Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Price: $65 to $125
Ideal for: writers and bookworms alike!
Where to find: https://maryalicemonroe.com/tickets-on-sale-now-for-19th-annual-wild-dunes-author-event-with-mary-alice-monroe/
-
2
Blender Bombs24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Price: ~$30
Ideal for: health and fitness enthusiasts
Where to find: https://thebombco.com/products/the-og
-
3
Design Concierge Service or a decor piece from local artisans543 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Price: varies
Ideal for: coastal decor/interior design lovers
Where to find: https://meganmoltenshop.com/
-
4
3 Piece Oyster Candle Gift Set216 Scott Street and Coleman in Shem Creek, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Price: $24
Ideal for: small/family business supporters and home decor or candle fanatics
Where to find: https://oystercandlecompany.com/collections/candles/products/3-piece-oyster-candle-gift-set
-
5
Permanent Jewelry from Hermosa Jewelry62 Spring Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: from $60 to $295
Ideal for: Best friends, moms and daughters, sisters, etc.
Where to find: https://hermosajewelry.com/pages/permanent-jewelry
-
6
Pickleball Paddles from Short Court SportsCharleston, South Carolina
Price: $125
Ideal for: Pickleball players or sporty individuals wanting to try something new
Where to find: https://www.shortcourtsports.com/collections/paddles-1/products/pickleball_paddle
-
7
Elderberry Drops from Elderlane295 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29492
Price: $22.99
Ideal for: health and wellness connoisseurs
Where to find: https://elderlane.com/collections/buy-now/products/elderberry-drops-2oz
-
8
Custom Surfboard from Jenn Griffith ArtStation 23 street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Price: $1800
Ideal for: Beach bums or surfers
Where to find: https://jenngriffith.com/collections/surfboards-1/products/surfboard-barrier-island-blues-1
-
9
Jewelry Making Class at Olivia Ruxton Jewelry1126 Lango Ave, Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Price: from $150 to $500
Ideal for: arts and craft enthusiasts
Where to find: https://oliviaruxtonjewelry.com/lessons-and-classes
-
10
Luxury Picnic Packages with Classy Cheese ChickStation 23 street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Price: varies on chosen experience
Ideal for: brunch or wine night with the girls lovers
Where to find: https://classycheesechic.com/
-
11
Surfing Lesson with Share the StokeCharleston, South Carolina
Price: from $100 to $425
Ideal for: Aspiring surfers
Where to find: https://www.sharethestokesurfboardrentals.com/book-online
-
12
Charleston Sailboat Charters17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: from $499 to $1099
Ideal for: boating and water activity lovers
Where to find: https://www.charlestonsailingcharters.com/charleston-harbor-cruises.htm
-
13
Local Honey from River Bluff HoneyCharleston, South Carolina
Price: $12
Ideal for: small business supporters and foodies
Where to find: https://www.riverbluffhoney.com/collections/all
-
14
Personal Bundlets from Nothing Bundt Cakes1145 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Charleston, South Carolina 29464
Price: from $5.25 to $17.75
Ideal for: someone with a sweet tooth
Where to find: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/cakes/bundtlets/?location=0148&fulfillment=12/4/2023
-
15
Pet Treats from Woof Gang Bakery341 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: varies
Ideal for: dog and/or cat owners
Where to find: https://shop.woofgangbakery.com/shop_home/202317
-
16
Personalized Flask from Clayton & Crume332 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: $125
Ideal for: young professionals, dads, granddads
Where to find: https://claytonandcrume.com/products/glass-flask
-
17
Collegiate Smathers & Branson belt from Duma's294 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
price: $185
Ideal for: students, graduates, football fans
Where to find: https://mdumasandsons.com/collections/smathers-branson/products/smathers-branson-university-of-south-carolina-needlepoint-belt?variant=28796438085684
-
18
Cowboy Boots from Tecovas288 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
price: varies starting at $245
Ideal for: college students, young professionals, parents, grandparents
Where to find: https://www.tecovas.com/shop/boots/mens?price=100-250,over-500
-
19
Gift Card to a Spin Class at The Works Cycle465 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: varies starting at $30
Ideal for: Fitness fanatics and wellness gurus
Where to find: https://www.theworkscycle.com/pricing?_mt=%2Fbuy%2F48717%3FactiveSection%3D709
-
20
Coffee Blend from Mudhouse375 King, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Price: $18
Ideal for: Coffee connoisseurs
Where to find: https://mudhouse.com/collections/coffee/products/mudhouse-blend
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)