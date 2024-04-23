Netflix’s "Outer Banks" Seeking Extras for Upcoming 4th Season

A casting agency is currently accepting submissions for those interested in working as paid extras on the upcoming fourth season of Outer Banks, the Netflix series starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and more.

Kimmie Stewart Casting says they are looking for background actors to portray "Kooks" and "Pogues," two rival groups featured in the series:

Featured Male Kook

Male, Any Ethnicity, Between 18-24 years old

Must commit and work on all of the following dates: 4/25, 4/30, 5/3, and 5/13

Rate per day: Guaranteed $150 per day, time and 1/2 after 10 hours

Kooks and Pogues

Over 18 only, All Genders, Any Ethnicity

Must work both dates: 4/24 and 4/25

Rate per day: Guaranteed $88, time and 1/2 after 8 hours

Wealth Kook

Over 35 years old, All Genders, Any Ethnicity

Working on 4/26

Rate: Guaranteed $88, time ajd 1/2 after 8 hours

Submission Instructions:

Submit via email stewartcastingbg@gmail.com

If submitting for multiple roles, only send 1 email

Subject line of email should be the date/s and the role/s you're submitting for

2 current photographs of yourself taken within the last two weeks

If submitting for the Featured Kook role, you must take the two photos the same day you submit

Photos do not have to be professional as they want to see the real you

1 headshot framed shoulders up and 1 full body shot

No filters, no sunglasses, no hates, and another people in the photo with you

Name

Phone number

Age

Height/weight

Shirt, pant, and shoe size

List all visible tattoos and piercings

If you've already work this season, list which roles you've worked

City and state you live in

Travel and lodging are not paid for by production (if you're not local, confirm you understand that you are responsible for travel costs

Year, color, make, and model of the vehicle you will be driving to set

You can keep up with the show's future casting needs here.

Outer Banks is a young adult drama series that the network describes as “a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka The Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.”