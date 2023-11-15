Our Publications Got a Facelift!

We are thrilled to announce that Lucky Dog News publications have transitioned to new management under MyLo News, a company named for its focus on 'my local news.'

MyLo News proudly incorporates Lucky Dog Publishing in its diverse portfolio, including esteemed print publications such as The Island Connection, Island Eye News, SiP Magazine, and the popular digital news and entertainment platform, Holy City Sinner, which serves the greater Charleston area.

MyLo News is committed to expanding its reach, aiming to provide comprehensive hyper-local news, events, entertainment, exclusive vouchers, and deals to new markets. As part of this expansion, MyLo Lowcountry will emerge as your go-to resource for the latest news updates and local events.

Currently, MyLo Lowcountry offers unmatched coverage of hyper-local communities, including Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Downtown Charleston. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from MyLo News!