Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition Scheduled for June 1st

The 35th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition will take place on Saturday, June 1st at 9 am on Front Beach of Isle of Palms. The event is free and open to all those that would like to show off their sand sculpting abilities.

Competitors can enter in the following divisions:

Children (ages 14 and under)

Young Adult (ages 15-20)

Family (at least one adult and one child or young adult)

Adult (ages 21 and older)

Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category along with the additional judged categories of Most Creative, Best Architectural, and Best in Show – Overall. Individual and team entries are permitted. Teams are limited to four people.

The first 200 to register are guaranteed a free t shirt, sizes are subject to availability.

Visit www.iop.net for the 2024 online registration form.

You can stop by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or call 843-886-8294 to register as well. Registration the day of the event will begin at 8:30 am.