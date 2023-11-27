Replica of Magellan's Ship to Dock in Charleston for Tours

The Nao Trinidad, a replica of the ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan, will be docked at the Charleston Maritime Center from Saturday, November 25th to December 3rd. Guests can visit the vessel each day from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), a group of ships that were part of the first "race around the world."

The replica is essentially a floating museum of Spanish maritime heritage and has already visited dozens of ports in Spain, Mexico, the United States, and Europe. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and $35 for families. To purchase tickets, click here.