Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle Featuring Special Guests Everclear & Easton Corbin

Platinum-selling, country/rock band, Sister Hazel, have announced the 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle will be held from August 16th to 18th, 2024 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms. The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from live concerts featuring chart-topping hits, food, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive access to hang out with the band.
In addition, this year will also include two special concerts on the beach featuring Everclear and Easton Corbin. Tickets are $319.99 and can be purchased here.
The Exclusive Weekend Event with Sister Hazel Features:
- Four Sister Hazel Shows
- Three Nights of Concerts
- Two Late Night Cover Band Shows
- One Ken & Drew Acoustic Show
- VIP Access to Sister Hazel’s Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach
- Separate Entrance to Friday/Sunday Evening Concerts
- Happy Hour Hang on Sunday with Sister Hazel
- Limited Edition 18th Annual Hang Merchandise
- Admission to The Windjammer’s Late Night Concerts
For additional information and the latest news, visit https://www.sisterhazel.