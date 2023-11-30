South Carolina Is the State with the 6th Most People in Financial Distress: WalletHub Study

WalletHub today released its study on States with the Most People in Financial Distress, and South Carolina was ranked as having the sixth most people in financial distress.

WalletHub’s report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across nine key metrics like the average credit score, the change in the number of bankruptcy filings in the past year, and the share of people with accounts in distress. WalletHub defines an account “in distress” as one that is in forbearance or has its payments deferred, meaning the account holder is temporarily allowed to not make payments due to financial difficulty.

