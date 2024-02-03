The Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe: A Seaside Soirée of Stories and Support

The literary tides roll in each January at Wild Dunes for a seaside celebration that book lovers anticipate all year long. The Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe has become an annual tradition, connecting avid readers with some of today’s most beloved bestselling and award-winning writers. As the island’s grandest literary experience, this event is a standout in the Lowcountry's calendar. In fact, Forbes magazine calls it one of the top 10 reasons to visit Charleston, SC in the winter.

The 19th annual celebration, held from January 12-14, 2024, was a sold-out spectacle, drawing 450 guests into its narrative. The event launched with a vibrant soirée at Islander 71, where the theme of "cool local authors with hot new books" came to life. The likes of Brittany Butler, Kristen Ness, and Victoria Benton Frank graced the venue, where cocktails flowed, books were signed, and stories were shared.

Saturday's chapter unfolded with intimate literary workshops offering a mosaic of experiences: mimosas with Stacy Willingham, a boating adventure to Dewees Island with Shelby Van Pelt, and William Kent Krueger's deep dive into the craft of writing, each allowing readers to get up close and personal with the authors, creating a truly immersive experience.

Sunday's main event was the crown jewel of the weekend, held at the Wild Dunes Resort's world-class Sweetgrass Inn’s Osprey Ballroom. Here, guests were treated to signed hardcover books, light appetizers, a coffee bar, sweets, and even a signature cocktail, all while enjoying a captivating 75-minute conversation with the headlining authors. Monroe, who moderates the discussion, says, “I try to ask questions that will make the audience laugh, think, and cry.”

Fueling this annual event is its heartfelt mission to bolster literacy in the local community, a cause which has benefited from tens of thousands of dollars raised through these gatherings.

Mary Alice Monroe, with a vision that transformed a modest gathering of 50 into an assembly nearing 500, expressed her gratitude: "A heartfelt thank you to the Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort, the Club at Wild Dunes, Buxton Books, our wonderful sponsors, and all the authors who give so generously of their time and energy."

Echoes of inspiration and acclaim resonate from attendees. Barbara Bergwerf and Signe Pike find the event "inspirational and one-of-a-kind." Julian Buxton playfully hails it as "one for the books," a sentiment shared by his wife Polly, who eagerly anticipates each year's gathering.

Dewees Island resident Judy Fairchild describes the event as “exciting and wholesome.” Author Shelby Van Pelt recounts, “the weekend has felt more like a vacation than any other author event I have ever been to. Charleston is just so beautiful. You almost fall under its spell. When Mary Alice asked me to come back [to Isle of Palms] I couldn’t say yes fast enough.”

William Kent Krueger adds warmth to the praise, saying, “as a Midwestern kid, it’s so lovely to be on the Isle of Palms where it’s sunny and warm rather than the snow of Minnesota. I’m loving this event, loving the enthusiasm from readers, and I’m loving the whole reason we’re all here – to help support literacy.”

Stacy Willingham echoes this sentiment, “Everything has been absolutely fantastic. I've been blown away by the food, the location, the service, and it's just been an incredible time filled with books and good conversation with readers. And the best part is that it's all going towards children’s literacy which is a cause that is very near and dear to my heart.”

Sisters Elizabeth Smith and Katie Alley, entranced by the previous year's event, now treat the weekend as an annual Christmas gift to each other, a testament to the event's lasting impact. Jill Willis, lured by the lineup and Mary Alice's environmentally woven narratives, embarked on the journey from Atlanta, finding it to be a richly textured resort experience.

Linda Begin, a second-time attendee from Michigan, finds joy in discovery: “I love being exposed to new authors and of course, meeting my hero authors that I already know, and learning about new ones that I wouldn’t otherwise know about. I always learn and grow at these events.”

Author Kristen Ness shared her delight: “When I attend these events, I feel like I’m with my people - my author friends, reader friends – there is this unique sense of community that you don’t get anywhere else. I love to hear what other authors have to say about their process and their inspiration. I especially love being introduced to new books that I haven’t read yet, their backlists, it’s just fantastic. I come every year.”

Riding the wave of this year's success, Monroe announces the Wild Dunes Literary Series, expanding the narrative with three additional seasonal events, culminating in the anticipation of the 20th anniversary. “Winter will always be our flagship event but now it will be followed by a Spring author luncheon, a summer children’s book party, and a Fall adult author event,” Monroe says.

Angela May, co-author of The Islanders trilogy with Mary Alice Monroe, shares the excitement for these upcoming chapters in the Wild Dunes story, inviting all to mark their calendars for January 17-19, 2025.

In the end, one thing is certain—missing out on the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe would be like leaving a book unread. Each moment here is not just time spent, but a story waiting to unfold.