Only Two Events Left: Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe

Most tickets are sold out for the 19th Annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe on January 12-14, 2024 on Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Forbes Magazine calls this event one of “10 Reasons to Visit Charleston This Winter.”

Ticket holders will enjoy presentations from acclaimed authors including William Kent Krueger, Shelby Van Pelt, Stacy Willingham, and Mary Alice Monroe, each bringing their unique literary flair to the event​​.

Remaining Experiences Available

While the main event at the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend with Mary Alice Monroe is sold out, two exclusive opportunities remain to partake in the island’s premier literary weekend of the year.

Friday, January 12th from 4-6pm at Islander 71 Restaurant - FREE RSVP

The 19th annual Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend kicks off with a party featuring some of the Lowcountry’s coolest debut authors and their hot new books– Victoria Benton Frank (My Magnolia Summer), Kristen Ness (At Loggerheads), and Brittany Butler (The Syndicate Spy).

This is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink, catch a sunset and hang out with friends and authors. Complimentary light apps and cash bar. Books will be available for purchase by Buxton Books.

By securing your FREE ticket, you are RSVPing that you are attending, and you will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a prize! The winner must be there to claim the prize. Click here to RSVP for free.

Saturday, January 13th at 10am at The Indigo Rooftop at Wild Dunes Resort - GET TICKETS

Be one of the lucky ones to celebrate the upcoming release of Stacy Willingham’s new thriller, Only if You’re Lucky. You’ll get your signed hardcover first! Ticket includes mimosas and a coffee bar in the fabulous Indigo Rooftop Restaurant and a signed first-edition hardcover copy of Only If You’re Lucky before the official release! This ticket is non-refundable. Click here to get tickets.

