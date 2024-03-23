2024 LENS Banquet: Taste of the Island Tickets are on Sale Now

Expand LENS Banquet 2024 - LENS banquet 2024

The Isle of Palms is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Annual Fundraising Banquet hosted by the LENS Foundation IOP. Taste of the Island, this year's theme, is set to enchant your taste buds on May 15, 2024, at the Citadel Beach Club.

Taste of the Island goes beyond being a mere fundraising event for our island’s first responders; it is a vibrant celebration of our island's hospitality industry.

Here’s what to expect:

Culinary Exhibition: Local restaurants, including Long Island Cafe, Simmons Seafood, Refuge, Coastal Provisions and more, will set up food stations allowing you to savor and vote on your favorite dishes, prepared by our island's renowned chefs.

Spectacular Venue: The Citadel Beach Club offers breathtaking views, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Salute to Hospitality: A special tribute to the vital role of the hospitality industry in our community.

Entertainment: Enjoy an online auction and a unique live performance by Small Opera, bringing contemporary opera to the forefront of our celebration.

Awards and Recognition: Look forward to the IOPPD and Civic Awards, along with special guest appearances, online auction announcements, and more.

Nico Scherman and Helen Hill will be the event's Honorary Co-Chairs, alongside the dedicated Banquet Co-Chairs, Kathy Shook and Kitty Riley. Spaces are filling up fast, so don't miss your chance to be part of this unique celebration.

REGISTER TODAY to ensure your spot at the table for an evening of exceptional tastes and community spirit.