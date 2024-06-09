Warrior Surf Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Golf Tournament at Wild Dunes

Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) held its eighth annual Charity Golf Classic and Cocktail Dinner on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at Wild Dunes Resort and Harbor Course.

The dinner was attended by 150 people from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees enjoyed live music, a silent and live auction, and speeches from keynote speakers, Marine veteran John Warren and WSF co-founder and Marine veteran Andy Manzi. WSF Executive Director and Navy veteran Stephanie Dasher was presented with the Warrior Saber Award, given to service members who continue to live honorable and dedicated professional lives after their active service ends.

“This was the third year the event was held at Wild Dunes, which hosted a wonderful dinner,” said Candy Oliver, WSF's director of development.

On Saturday, a pre-tee flow yoga class was held at 9 a.m. for participants and their families. Lunch was held at 11 a.m., followed by tee time at 1 p.m. One hundred thirty-six golfers participated in the rainy tournament at the Harbour Course. Team NMB won the tournament and received a handmade plaque by Cody Hendrick, WSF's chief community ambassador.

Sponsors for this year’s event included Mira Winery, Coastal Ketamine & Aesthetics, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Kia Country of Charleston, Akers Ellis Real Estate & Vacation Rentals, Sticky Bumps Surf Wax, and more.

The annual event raised $135,000.

“This will put 100 veterans through WSF’s Surf Therapy Program,” Oliver added.

WSF’s Surf Therapy Program provides 12 weeks of free surf therapy, yoga, wellness classes, and community to veterans struggling with PTSD and other mental health challenges.

Upcoming WSF events include Yoga Fest at James Island County Park on Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30. WSF’s eighth annual Surfboard Raffle and Auction will take place on Saturday, August 31, at Bohemian Bull.

WSF was founded in May 2015 on Folly Beach to help post-service veterans with transitional challenges including PTSD, moral injury, survivor's guilt, and TBI through different healing therapies, including surfing, yoga, wellness sessions, and community.