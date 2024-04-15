Warrior Surf Foundation to Host 8th Annual Charity Golf Classic on May 18th

Charleston-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) will hold its Eighth Annual Charity Golf Classic on Saturday, May 18th at Wild Dunes Resort’s Harbor Course. Proceeds will go towards WSF’s Surf Therapy Program, which provides 12 weeks of free surf therapy, yoga, wellness classes, and community to Veterans struggling with PTSD and other mental health challenges.

Registration for foursomes is now open, and not only grants access to play in the tournament but also allows players to attend the Opening Night Dinner on Friday, May 17th from 6 pm to 9:30 pm, complete with cocktails, food, live music, a silent and live auction, a keynote speaker, and more. Those interested can purchase a ticket to the dinner with no obligation to participate in the tournament.

Saturday kicks off with a Pre-Tee Flow yoga class at 9 am, followed by registration and lunch at 11 am, then a shotgun start at 1 pm, and finally, the winner announcement at 6 pm.

There are sponsorship options left, starting at $250. Larger packages include benefits such as foursome registration, one hotel room at the Wild Dunes Resort, a table for eight people at the Opening Night Dinner and social and on-premise promotion.

Head to bit.ly/3Pipacv to register to become a participant or sponsor, and follow Warrior Surf Foundation on Instagram and Facebook for updates.