Wild Dunes Resort Announces Summer Pop-Up Schedule

Wild Dunes will be hosting themed weekend pop-up events throughout the summer at The Nest, the rooftop bar on the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort. Each event listed below is free and open to the public events.

× Friday, May 10th & Saturday, May 11th: World Cocktail Day (Monday, May 13th) Wild Dunes Fearless Leader Favorites Favorite cocktail of each Exec Team Leader

Spiced nuts, Citrus marinated olives, Pretzel bites

Cocktail Lounge Music Fri, May 17th & Sat, May 18th: World Whiskey Day – Drink Like Mad Men! Manhattan

Barrel-aged Hanky Panky

Classic Martinis – pre-batched and frozen

Heirloom Old Fashioned

New York Sour

Boulevardier ‘Punch’

Frozen Irish Coffee

Smoked fish dip / Candied bacon / Crudité with OC ranch

Rat Pack Music, Big Band, Jazz Fri, May 24th & Sat, May 25th: World Wine Day – Champagne Party! Champagne bottle specials (bottle & caviar bundle)

Sparkling wine flights

French 75

Champagne cocktail

Passionfruit Spritz w/ Chinola & Cocchi Americano

Oysters with whipped champagne & caviar / caviar service with crème fraiche, chives & potato chips, Local popcorn

Yacht Rock Playlist Fri, May 31st & Sat, June 1st: Tiki Takeover Mai Tai

Zombie

Singapore Sling

Scorpion Bowl (daily punch)

Banana Daiquiri

Tropical Paloma

Jungle Bird

Grilled Skewers: Pork, pineapple, red onions / shrimp, cherry tomatoes, ponzu / halloumi, bell peppers, red onions

Reggae / Island music Saturday, June 8th: Belmont Party – (Open 11-5, races start at 11:20) Woodford Sponsored

Mint Julep

Barrel-Aged Manhattan

Frozen Woodford Cheerwine slushy

Heirloom Old Fashioned

Whiskey Sour (big rock, fee foam, stenciled WR logo with bitters)

Cosmo Sangria Punch (for non-whiskey drinkers)

Canape type snacks, tea sammies

Contest for Best Hat

TV on under the awning during whole party & show pre-race live Fri, June 14th & Sat, June 15th: Riviera Retreat – European Bistro Bites & Bevs Classic Spritz

Italian Grandpa Spritz

Garibaldi (fluffy OJ)

Kalimotxo

Cool Wines – minerally coastal whites and roses

White Sangria (daily punch)

Adonis (50:50 Sherry & Vermouth)

Tapas – tinned fish, chips with oil & olives, ham & butter baguette

Edith Piaf – style soft soul music Fri, June 21st & Sat, June 22nd : New Orleans Jazz Fest Hurricane (Punch)

French 75 (OG Cognac style)

Vieux Carre

Sazerac

Ramos Gin Fizz

Caipirinha (Frozen)

Corpse Reviver #2

Beignets, Fried Oysters, Gumbo –

Jazz Music Fri, June 28th & Sat, June 29th: 90’s Retro Revolution Cosmopolitan (daily punch)

Espresso Martini (fernet foam on machine)

Flavored Margaritas – Classic, Mango, Grilled Pineapple

Flavored Daiquiris – Banana, Strawberry (frozen)

Pina Coladas/Miami Vice – Frozen

Porn Star Martini

Dirty Martinis shaken really hard – all the pickled veg garnish

Oysters Rockefeller, Prime Rim sliders, Pimento Cheese

Talking Heads/Madonna/90’s pop music Fri, July 5th & Sat, July 6th: Deluxury Dive Bar Celebrate America with a Boilermaker

Golden Isle Lager & OC Bourbon w/ drops of orange zest water)

Victoria Lager & Tequila w/ Sangrita

IPA & Ancho Verde w/ aged rum

Mango Wheat & Mezcal w/ Salsa Fuego

Cider & Trakal w/ fruit – berry in shot

White wine & vodka w/ curacao, citrus (mouth-made sangria)

Gray’s Papaya style Hot Dogs– grilled onions or sauerkraut, Low country popcorn

Americana Music Fri, July 12th & Sat, July 13th: Tiki Takeover Mai Tai

Zombie

Singapore Sling

Scorpion Bowl (daily punch)

Banana Daiquiri

Tropical Paloma

Jungle Bird

Grilled skewers with Polynesian sauces – pork, shrimp, pineapple Fri, July 19th & Sat, July 20th : Champagne Party! All things bubbly paired with grilled oysters!

Sparkling wine flights

Sellbach

French 75

Champagne cocktail – with our twist (strawberry sugar, cardamom bitters, etc.)

Passionfruit Spritz w/ Chinola & Cocchi Americano

Grilled Oysters, Dressed oysters with caviar, caviar service with crème fraiche & chives, mini burgers, potato chips for all – OC Chef, Yakitori grill on deck

Big Band / Gatsby style music Fri, July 26th & Sat, July 27th: New Orleans Tales of the Cocktail Satellite Party Experimental/Futurist Versions of Classic Cocktails

Hurricane (Punch)

French 75 (OG Cognac style)

Vieux Carre

Sazerac

Ramos Gin Fizz

Caipirinha (Frozen)

Corpse Reviver #2

Beignets, Fried Oysters

Jazz Music Fri, Aug 2nd & Sat, Aug 3rd: Riviera Retreat – European Bistro Bites & Bevs Classic Spritz

Italian Grandpa Spritz

Garibaldi (fluffy OJ)

Kalimotxo

Cool Wines – minerally coastal whites and roses

White Sangria (daily punch)

Adonis (50:50 Sherry & Vermouth)

Tapas – Gildas, Deviled Caviar Eggs, ham & butter baguette

French Kiss Soundtrack Fri, Aug 9th & Sat, Aug 10th: 90’s Retro Revolution Cosmopolitan (daily punch)

Espresso Martini (fernet foam on machine)

Flavored Margaritas – Classic, Mango, Grilled Pineapple

Flavored Daiquiris – Banana, Strawberry (frozen)

Pina Coladas/Miami Vice – Frozen

Porn Star Martini

Dirty Martinis shaken really hard – all the pickled veg garnish

Oysters Rockefeller, Prime Rim sliders, Pimento

Talking Heads/Madonna/90’s pop music Fri, Aug 16th & Sat, Aug 17th : Deluxury Dive Bar – Caddyshack Style Dunes Transfusion (Punch)

Arnold Palmer – House Garden Lemonade ‘Danger’ it up with Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

White Sangria – White Knight Sangria

Frozen Grasshopper – Carl’s Green Grasshopper

Brandy Alexander Slushy – Playboy’s Delight

Golden Isle Lager & Genepy Boilermakers – Cannonball it!

Gray’s Papaya style Hot Dogs– grilled onions or sauerkraut, Low country popcorn

Show Caddyshack on big TV (silent with captions) Fri, Aug 23rd & Sat, August 24th: US Open Honey Deuce Party Frozen Honey Deuce

Japanese Sake Melon Highball

Pimm’s Cup Punch

Healthy Buzz Spritzes

Deviled eggs, smoked fish or charred onion dip, crudité with ranch

Show Matches on TV Fri, Aug 30th & Sat, Aug 31st: Margaritaville Jimmy Buffett Party Friday, August 30 th is Jimmy Buffett Day!

is Jimmy Buffett Day! 3 flavors of Margarita – Classic (Frozen), Strawberry, Grilled Pineapple

Frozen Daiquiri

Hemingway Daiquiri

Vodka ‘Cosmo Margarita’

Jungle Bird (Punch)

Cheeseburgers in paradise

Jimmy Buffett music